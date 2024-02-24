Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,093 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,999. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

