Genus plc (LON:GNS) Plans GBX 10.30 Dividend

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GNS stock opened at GBX 1,959 ($24.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,152.63. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,478 ($18.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,178 ($40.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,918.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

