Genus plc (LON:GNS) Plans GBX 10.30 Dividend

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Genus Price Performance
GNS stock opened at GBX 1,959 ($24.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,152.63. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,478 ($18.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,178 ($40.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,918.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34.
Genus Company Profile
