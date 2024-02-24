General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $273.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $274.90. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

