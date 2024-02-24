Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells $292,284,244.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GTES. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

