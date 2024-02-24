Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Garmin has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $137.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.