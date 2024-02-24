Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $205,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.96 and a 200 day moving average of $331.71. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $377.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.