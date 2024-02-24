Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

