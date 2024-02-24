Fusionist (ACE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.33 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $10.24 or 0.00020038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusionist has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Fusionist has a market cap of $225.06 million and approximately $54.33 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 9.92282979 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $53,791,063.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

