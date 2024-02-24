Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.96% of BARK worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BARK by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BARK by 782.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BARK by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BARK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BARK by 208.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BARK in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.34 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

BARK opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.46. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

