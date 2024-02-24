Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of PlayAGS worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 2.41.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

