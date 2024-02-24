Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Limoneira worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMNR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

