Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,680 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 70.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 313,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,376,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

