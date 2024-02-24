Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $74.94 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $76.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

