Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,220 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in PetIQ by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.8% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PETQ opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $537.98 million, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

