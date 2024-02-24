Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,447 Shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.15% of LiveOne worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LiveOne by 10,194.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LiveOne in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

