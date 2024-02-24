Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Genesco worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $24,863,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Genesco stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

