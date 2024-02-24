Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Blue Bird worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

