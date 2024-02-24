Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,976 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Acacia Research worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

