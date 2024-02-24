Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,750 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH opened at $2.78 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

