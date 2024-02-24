Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of PlayAGS worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 96,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on AGS

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.