Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $387.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $406.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.38.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

