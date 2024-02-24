Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.