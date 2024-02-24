Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 338,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Carrols Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TAST opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

