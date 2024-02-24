Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMTL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

CMTL stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

