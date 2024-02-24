Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,283,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PetIQ by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 759,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet raised shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PetIQ Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

