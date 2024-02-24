Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leidos by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

