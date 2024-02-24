Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.04 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 339,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Beauty Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Beauty Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Beauty Health Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

