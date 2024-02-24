Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.38.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $387.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $406.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

