Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Applied Digital worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Applied Digital by 81.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 110.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 606,347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 129.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $4.05 on Friday. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $354,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.