Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 243.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 876,082 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 233,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 27.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 209,928 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $466.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.54. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

