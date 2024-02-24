Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 61,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of CVGW opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.61). Calavo Growers had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $241.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

