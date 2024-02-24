Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.45. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

