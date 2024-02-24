Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 33,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $534.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

