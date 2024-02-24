Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5,992.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,962,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.