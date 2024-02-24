Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,593 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of TrueCar worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 372,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.28 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

