Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of OmniAb worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of -0.18. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

