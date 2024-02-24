Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Titan International worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Titan International by 63.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

Titan International stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $874.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

