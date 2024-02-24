Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Limoneira worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Limoneira Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Limoneira had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Limoneira Profile

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.