Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

