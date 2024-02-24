Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.65. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

