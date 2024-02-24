Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $556.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.26.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

