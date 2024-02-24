fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUBO. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.80.

FUBO stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

