FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.750-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 2.5 %

FCN stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.10. The company had a trading volume of 339,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $32,000.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

