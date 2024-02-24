FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $190.12, but opened at $208.89. FTI Consulting shares last traded at $218.54, with a volume of 23,194 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average is $197.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

