FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of FCN opened at $216.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.64. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $167.39 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.11.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
