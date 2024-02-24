FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FCN opened at $216.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.64. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $167.39 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.