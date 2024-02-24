FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $2.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCI. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in FTC Solar by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 990,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 216,286 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTC Solar by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

