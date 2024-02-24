FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 281.26% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE FTAI traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 800.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
