Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 13.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

