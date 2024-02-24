Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.99.
About Freehold Royalties
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.