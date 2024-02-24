Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 220.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

